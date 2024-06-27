Bunyole East MP Mutembuli’s lawyer applies for bail

Lawyers for the Bunyole East MP Yusuf Mutembuli have applied for his bail at the Anti-Corruption Court as the suspect awaits trial on corruption-related charges. Herbert Kidiya told NTV that they presented the necessary documents which include details of five sureties to support their application. Four of the sureties are members of Parliament. The lawyers say they are yet to get instructions from MP Cissy Namujju, the Lwengo Woman MP, on whether to apply for bail. The MPs were arrested on June 12th together with Busiki County MP Paul Akamba, who is facing additional charges. They are alleged to have solicited a bribe to influence the passing of an enhanced budget for the Uganda Human Rights Commission.