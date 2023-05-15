Bulambuli residents want marauding Karimojong cattle raiders stopped

Bulambuli district residents are living in fear following a spate of cattle raids by Karamojong warriors in the region. According to the local and district authorities, over 600 cows have been taken by the warriors in the last three months, with sub-counties such as Bumufuni, Bunambutye, Bwikhonge, and Muyembe being the most affected. Residents, who have been affected by the cattle raids, say that the warriors are now more daring than before, and can attack during day and night, which has affected activities such as farming. The leaders have called for an increase in deployment to improve security in the area.