Bulambuli nurse grapples with access challenges to serve community

The Ministry of Health recently appreciated the efforts of Agnes Namboozo, a nurse from Bulambuli district in delivering health care services to the remote parishes of Nataba and Manyololo. What caught their attention were pictures of her climbing a ladder during a child immunisation drive. Despite the several challenges like difficult terrain and limited resources that she endures daily, Nambozo says her job is to ensure that local communities receive the care they need.