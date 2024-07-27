Bulambuli farmers benefit from NMG's Seeds of Gold skills training

Nation Media Group and its partners hosted the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic at the Buginyanya Zonal Agricultural Station in Bulegeni, Bulambuli District, on Saturday, to educate farmers on improved agricultural practices. The Elgon region, known for its fertile soils, supports crops like bananas and coffee, but farmers in the area grapple with post-harvest handling skills. The farm clinics are designed to address this particular gap and provide essential knowledge. Additionally, farmers have requested the Central Government to facilitate easier access to agricultural loans.