Bukedi district officials provide after-school skills

Leaders in the Bukedi region have expressed concerns about the increasing number of teenage mothers. They have observed that girls aged between 12 and 17 years have already given birth to between 2 and 4 children after dropping out of school, and many have turned to strenuous labor to provide for their children. Meanwhile, in an effort to tackle this issue, the Kam Skills Training Center in Kibuku District has trained over 1,000 teenage mothers in various skills over the last 3 years. The district chairman, Muhammad Nakemba, has called on the government to provide equipment for the skilled girls.