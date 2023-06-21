Bukalasa lands office broken into

Police in Savannah region is investigating how the Ministry of Lands Zonal Offices at Bukalasa were broken into and several files were taken. It is alleged that the burglars made their way into the offices at around midnight after taking the security guards captive using ropes. Among the items stolen are a printer and a computer. The Police have cordoned off the place as an investigation into the matter goes on. We are yet to get any official comment on the incident, but the spokesperson in the Ministry of Lands Denis Obbo has confirmed the incident saying an official statement will be released soon. The information we have obtained also indicates that the state Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja is traveling to Bukalasa.