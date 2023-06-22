Bukalasa guards in custody, staff finger-printed, offices still closed

In Luweero district, the Police have cast their investigation net wider to involve the staff of Bukalasa Ministerial Zonal Office which was broken into and vital equipment and records stolen on Tuesday night. The investigating officers today fingerprinted all the staff at the Land offices. According to the Savannah regional police spokesperson Sam Twiineamazima, the police will continue to guard the premises until further notice. Last evening, two private security guards who were on duty on the fateful night were arrested and are being held at Luwero Central Police Station.