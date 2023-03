Bujumbura sends a delegation to help return refugees

The Prime Minister's office has received a delegation from the Burundian government, who are here to convince Burundian refugees in Uganda to return to their country. Uganda started the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees with over 500 of them repatriated so far. The delegation will visit Nakivale, which hosts the largest number of Burundian refugees in Uganda. Our reporter Oliva Komugisha brings us closer to the exercise.