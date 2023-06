Buikwe Tiktoker charged with promoting terrorism

Police has charged 25-year-old Resto Kalenzi with promoting and glorifying terrorism. On Tuesday last week, Resto Kalenzi was arrested by Police after a video he had recorded went viral on the social media app Tiktok. In the video, he claimed to be one of the ADF assailants behind the attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe Town in Kasese District in Western Uganda.