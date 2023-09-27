Buikwe District FDC grassroots leaders elect delegates for October conference

Grassroots leaders of the Opposition, Forum for Democratic Change in Buikwe District have elected delegates who will represent them at the October 6 delegates conference. The elections were held in Njeru town council. The October conference is being organized by the leadership of the Najjanankumbi FDC faction. Jamail Abdallah Wante, one of the leaders in the district says the delegates were elected following guidance from the party headquarters and the party constitution.