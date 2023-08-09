Bugweri budget process suspended over district leadership wrangle

Bugweri District budgeting process has been suspended after councillors suspended meetings with the chief administrative officer accusing him of incompetence, abuse of office and embezzlement. The standoff has since paralysed service delivery in the district with Bugweri being ranked one of the worst performers in the recently released assessment report. Equal Opportunities Commission officials on Tuesday visited the area to establish the cause of the poor service delivery and in a heated up meeting, councillors blamed the crisis on the chief administrative officer.