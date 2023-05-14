Bugolobi residents gather to protect area greenery

Bugolobi residents have vowed to protect the environment in the neighborhood by mobilizing to defend the area’s wetlands from encroachment. The decision comes at a time when concern is rising about the state of the Bugolobi wetland, which is under threat from encroachers due to back-filling by purported investors. Through the Bugolobi Homeowners and Tenants Association, the residents have appealed to Police, City Authorities, and other relevant bodies to not only protect their wetlands but also fix the poor road network in the area among other challenges.