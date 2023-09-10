Friends hold car wash to support ailing journalist, Edgar Batte
Olivia Lutaaya: A prisoner of conscience or an offender? | Panorama
Museveni passes out 2,234 prison officers in a ceremony at Kololo
Health Focus: Experts share the benefits of physiotherapy
Makerere university launches second edition of the guild league
INTER PARK GAMES: UWA holds fifth edition of inter conservation games
South Sudan exempts learners’ pass fees
Experts share insights on effective anger management
Gov’t, private operators seek to improve schooling with digital measures
New Sebei chief speaks out on plans for community
World bank urged to consider refugee projects in need to improve infrastructure
Archibishop Ssemogerere asks the clergy to speak out for the defenseless without fear
MUNNAMAWULIRE EDGAR BATTE: Bangi beetabye mu kwoza mmotoka okumusondera ez’obujjanjabi
ENKALU KU TTAKA: Ab’oluganda bakkaanyizza okugabana eribadde likaayanirwa
MAKERERE UNIVERSITY GUILD LEAGUE: Ez’abaaliko bakulembeze b’abayizi e Makerere zitandise