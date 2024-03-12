Bugiri officials remanded for UGX 1.2Bn salary fraud

Ten Bugiri District Local Government officials have been remanded to Luzira Prison after being charged with causing the government a loss of 1.2 billion shillings in teachers' salaries during the COVID-19 lockdown. The suspects include the former Chief Administrative Officer, the District Finance Officer, the education officer, the production officer, and two senior accountants. They were arrested on Monday by officials of the Inspectorate of Government following complaints from several district employees about their salary arrears