Bugiri officials arrested for embezzling UGX 1.2 billion

The Inspectorate of Government has arrested 10 government officials of Bugiri District, including the Chief Administrative Officer, District Education Officer, and the Chief Finance Officer, for causing financial loss to the government. They are alleged to have embezzled 1.2 billion shillings meant for the payment of teachers during the 2019/2020 financial year. The regional inspectorate officer, Frederick Oketch, says the officers will appear in court tomorrow.