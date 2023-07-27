Buganda Road court issues arrest warrant for Besigye and Mukaaku

Buganda Road Court has issued a warrant of arrest for politician Dr. Kiiza Besigye and Lubega Mukaaku for failing to appear in court today. They are accused of inciting the public to raise up against the rising prices of every day commodities. They were arrested and charged in June last year. The court has also issued criminal summons for their sureties requiring them to explain why the people they stood for are not reporting to court as and when they are required.