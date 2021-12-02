Buganda road court grants ailing MP Ssegirinya bail

MP Muhammd Ssegirinya accused of posting on his Facebook fans page a massage allegedly calculated to incite the public against a section or group of Ugandan population while relating it to the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

Buganda Road Court has granted bail to ailing Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya who is battling charges of incitement to violence.

During a Thursday audio-video conferencing session presided over by grade one magistrate, Ms Doreen Olga Karungi, the MP who’s currently on remand was ordered to pay Shs1 million cash while his two sureties were each bonded Shs10 million not cash.

The magistrate then set December 22, 2021 as the date when she will start hearing the case in which Mr Ssegirinya who subscribes to the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party is accused of posting on his Facebook fans page a massage allegedly calculated to incite the public against a section or group of Ugandan population while relating it to the 1994 Rwanda genocideThis was after the state attorney Peter Mugisha informed court that police investigations into the case are complete.Court also ordered the state to avail all documents they intend to rely on during the MP’s trial to his defence team to enable them prepare for his defense.During court proceedings, Mr Ssegirinya told court that doctors told him that his rotten foot is developing cancer and that he developed kidney complications.The magistrate ordered the State prosecutor to present witnesses on December 22 when the trial will begin.Mr Ssegirinya, his Makindye West counterpart, Mr Allan Ssewanyana and several others are currently on remand on murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism charges over the recent spate of killings in greater Masaka.They were last month committed to High Court for trial.



