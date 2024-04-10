Buganda Rd. Primary School uses technology to track learners

The headteacher of Buganda Road Primary School, Samuel Kewaza, says they are devising means to develop an application to track the time learners arrive at school and when they reach home. Kewaza mentions that parents made the request in addition to the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, of which the school has installed 36. He indicates that besides mitigating acts of theft by intruders, the CCTV system has instilled discipline among the learners and the staff there.