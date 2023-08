Buganda land board blocks eviction of over 4,000 people

Buganda Land Board has stopped a planned eviction of over 4,000 people from land that allegedly belongs to Namasole, the king's mother in Buikwe District. Buganda Land Board is the custodian of the land.A group of people who are mainly relatives of the Namasole, has been claiming ownership of the land at Busagazi village Najja Sub-county, Buikwe District.