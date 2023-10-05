Bududa residents complain of unfulfilled pledges

Two government projects, namely Bunamono Health Center III valued at over 900 million, and Nakatsi Seed School valued at Shs 3 billion in Bududa district, have stalled. Constructors have abandoned the sites, frustrating development in the area, according to local leaders. This issue was revealed during a visit by the Manifesto Implementation Team from the Office of the President, which is monitoring the implementation of various government projects in the Elgon region. Allegedly, most contractors have done shoddy work