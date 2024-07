Bright took to selling pork after failing to get a job

As Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Population Day, the issue of youth unemployment took center stage. With 33 million of Uganda's 45.9 million population under 30 years, the government needs to focus on creating opportunities for the youth. However, some young people, like Bright Mpumwire, are taking the initiative. He spoke to Gillian Nantume about his entrepreneurial journey.