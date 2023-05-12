Brig. Gen Joseph Balikuddembe hands over to Maj. Gen Don Nabasa

Following recently announced changes in military command, Brig Gen Joseph Balukudembe has handed over instruments of power to Maj Gen Don Nabasa. The handover happened at the third division command headquarters in Moroto, with Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi presiding over the handover. Following the takeover, Maj Gen Don Nabasa noted that cattle raids in Karamoja are on the rise. The incoming 3 division commander Maj Gen Nabasa has committed himself to bringing peace to Karamoja.