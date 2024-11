BOU urges Judiciary to support thriving digital economy

The Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, Michael Atingi-Ego, has called on the judiciary to help shore up the country’s thriving digital economy with robust safeguards that will ensure financial stability amid rapid technological adoption. He was speaking at a colloquium on finance and banking held by the judiciary under the theme: Regulation of Banking and Other Financial Service Providers, Positioning the Stakeholders.