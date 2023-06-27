BOU rejects start of Central Shariah Advisory Council on Islamic Banking

The Bank of Uganda has strongly opposed the inclusion of the Central Sharia'ah Advisory Council within its operations. The central bank cited the absence of scholars with the pre requisite qualifications to sit on the Council, besides the prohibition in the law for the bank not to take advice from just anyone. Muslim MPs sitting on the finance committee of parliament were shocked by the assertion which they disputed, and asked the Central Bank to provide evidence. The clause in the Financial Institutions Act is up for repeal in the process of amendment of the six laws that seek to operationalize Islamic Banking effective next financial year.