BOU, Finance Ministry clash over debt payments | PANORAMA

The Bank of Uganda has locked horns with its supervising Ministry of Finance over the origin of two spurious debt payment claims in which Shs52.2b was paid out to accounts of private companies in London and Tokyo. An independent probe sanctioned by the Central Bank implicitly places responsibility at the doorsteps of the Ministry. On the other hand, the Ministry is stalling on the probe findings and insisting on waiting for the findings of the Auditor General, who is mandated to audit and report on all public accounts. Here is more in this week's edition of Panorama. However, catch the detailed version of the same in tomorrow's Daily Monitor.