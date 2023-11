Born again Christians in Teso welcome new archbishop

Bishop Kokas Olupot of Christ Miracle Church has been installed as the second regional overseer for the national fellowship of born-again Pentecostal churches of Uganda. He is in charge of Teso region and replaces bishop Justine Edweu whose term of office ended. Following his enthronement, Bishop Olupot says he is determined to build the capacities of born-again leaders in terms of leadership skills, education, and economic empowerment.