Bishop urges fathers' role in child upbringing

The Bishop of Mukono Diocese, Enos Kitto Kagodo, has urged fathers to willingly embrace their role in bringing up their children. Bishop Kagodo, who was praying with the Seroma Christian High School community in Mukono as it celebrated its 21st anniversary, expressed concern that many parents had abandoned their families, which he saw as a future time bomb. For her part, the school's Resident Director, Mrs. Amelia Kyambadde, called for more support in empowering the boy child, as a way of ensuring balanced families in the future. The occasion also saw the school reward UNEB's best performers and long-serving staff.