Bishop Ssekamanya urgues teachers, parents to nurture wholesome learners beyond academics

The bishop emeritus of Lugazi Diocese Mathias Ssekamanya has urged school heads to raise wholesome learners and not just concentrate on academics only, leaving the children undeveloped. The call came as the bishop presided over a special dedication Mass for P7 candidates at Namilyango Junior Boys school in Mukono district. He also called on parents and teachers to be exemplary to the children and teach them the righteous ways of God.