Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Two passengers burnt to death in Mbale-bound taxi
  • 2 National Two mechanics killed in Masaka as lorry tyre explodes
  • 3 National Security shifts Bobi Wine's Bundibugyo rally venue amid concerns
  • 4 World Latest on Trump surviving assassination after major security lapse
  • 5 World What we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter