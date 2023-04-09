Bishop Robert Muhirwa calls for road discipline

The Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese Robert Muhiirwa Akiiki has appealed to road users to exercise discipline on roads to avoid traffic crashes that have claimed many lives. In his Easter Message, the prelate was reflecting on the traffic incident that saw 9 people killed when their van crashed into an oncoming fuel tanker in Lwengo district on Friday. Bishop Muhiirwa also called upon fathers who have abandoned their responsibilities to look after their families to use this Lent season experience and reform. Bishop Muhiirwa also passed on his condolences to the people of Hoima diocese for the loss of Bishop Emeritus Albert Edward Baharagate