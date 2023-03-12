Bishop Onesimus Asiimwe Consecrated, welcomed as the sixth leader of North Kigezi Diocese

Rev Onesimus Asiimwe has been consecrated the 6th bishop of North Kigezi diocese at Emmanuel Cathedral grounds in Kinyasano, Rukungiri district. The former Chaplain of St. Francis Chapel, Makerere University was elected by the House of Bishops early this year as Bishop of North Kigezi diocese to replace Rev. Benon Magezi, who died of Covid-19 in 2021. North Kigezi diocese was curved out of Kigezi Diocese in 1981 and currently has 13 Archdeaconries, 80 parishes and 220 sub-parishes. The consecration ceremony was led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, and the former archbishop Henry Luke Orombi, who is the day's preacher. Vice President Jessica Alupo is representing the government along with ministers Jim Muhwezi, David Bahati as well as Dr Chris Baryomunsi.