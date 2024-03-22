Bishop of Nebbi appointed to head archdiocese of Gulu

With the retirement of the Archbishop of Gulu, John Baptist Odama, Pope Francis has appointed the Bishop of Nebbi, Raphael Wokorach as his replacement. Archbishop Odama, who has been in charge for 25 years, saw his tenure end at midday today after he clocked the retirement age 75. Archbishop Odama who replaced Bishop Martin Luluga in 1999 will now be replaced by the 63-year-old Archbishop Raphael Wokorach Pa Omony of Nebbi Catholic Diocese. Archbishop Odama announced his retirement and successor from Cathedral Church in Gulu City during a session with commenced with the Rosary prayer. Consequently, the Christians have commended Archbishop John Baptist Odama for his efforts in bringing peace and stability to war-torn northern Uganda.