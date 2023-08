Bishop Mukasa ordains his first priests

A week after his consecration as the Catholic Bishop of Kasana Luwero Diocese, Bishop Lawrence Mukasa ordained his first priests - five former deacons who were elevated to the rank of priest in a colorful ceremony at Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral in Kasana Luweero today. He also elevated two seminarians to deacons, who can aspire to become priests a year from now after completing their year of pastoral work.