Bishop Moses Banja prays for the youths in Luzira

The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Moses Banja, has urged the youth to look to Jesus for answers rather than ignoring God and focusing on worldly things. The call came as the Bishop prayed with the students and staff of Luzira SS on its 40th anniversary. The school, which is the only state institution in Nakawa division, is the only one to attract the less privileged students in the area, with the rest being private institutions.