Bishop Luwalira bids farewell to Namirembe diocese

The outgoing Bishop of Namirembe, Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, has expressed joy at the successful conclusion of his fourteen-year service to the church. During a special prayer service at St Peter's Church of Uganda in Kamuli, Kireka today, Bishop Luwalira, who conducted the service alongside his successor Rev Canon Moses Banja, expressed satisfaction with his tenure, noting that he had successfully achieved everything he set out to do. He wished Rev Banja a successful tenure as the Bishop of Namirembe.