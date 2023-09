Bishop Kirabo tips lab technicians on ethics

The Bishop of Hoima Vincent Kirabo Amooti has cautioned laboratory technicians against giving inaccurate test results. Bishop Kirabo has encouraged laboratory technicians to always be mindful of giving accurate results during the course of their work. The Bishop made this call as presided over Mass to celebrate the first graduation of 613 graduands at St. Martin Institute of Health Sciences in Munteme, Kikuube District.