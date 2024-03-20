Bishop-Elect Rev. Canon Wilson Kisekka given a warm welcome

The Luwero Bishop-elect Rev. Canon Wilson Kisekka has been accorded a triumphant welcome on his official canonical entry to Luwero Diocese where he will serve as the fourth bishop. Canon Kisekka was received at Lumansi River that separates Luwero diocese and Namirembe Dioceses, by a group of Christians and priests led by Canon Muwanguzi, the Archdeacon of Ndejje. Upon arrival in Luwero, the Caretaker Bishop Rt. Rev. James William Ssebaggala led him through Luwero town to his home where he will live for the next 12 years, thereafter he joined Christians in a thanksgiving service at St. Mark’s Cathedral.