Bishop-elect Kisekka seeks support from Luweero christians

The Bishop-elect of Luweero Diocese, Rev. Canon Wilson Kisekka, is asking for the support of all Christians in Luwero and has promised to serve them without any discrimination. He spoke during a special thanksgiving service organized at St. Paul's Church of Uganda Ndeeba in Kayunga district, where he has been serving as the archdeacon. Last evening, the House of Bishops elected the 53-year-old as the 4th Bishop of Luwero Diocese,