Bishop Charles Wamika:The first Ugandan to head Jinja diocese

Bishop Charles Martin Wamika is the first African to head Jinja Diocese since the coming of the Mill Hill Fathers in the 1800’s. Bishop Wamika picked the reigns from Rt. Rev. Bishop Joseph Willigers who was at the helm for four decades. 13 years down the road, Wamika envisions a journey littered with targets ahead.