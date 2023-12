Bishop Banja speaks out on corruption, unemployment

The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt. Rev. Moses Banja, has expressed concern about the culture of bribery for job placements, attributing it to the country's lagging development. During his Christmas Day sermon at Namirembe Cathedral, the Bishop noted that, in many instances, individuals with skills are overlooked, and jobs are instead granted to less skilled individuals who are willing to offer bribes.