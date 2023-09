Birigwa scoffs at plans to block FDC delegates' conference

The national chairman of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change Wasswa Birigwa has scoffed at some party members who want to block their planned special delegates conference. Franked by his Deputy Salaam Musumba, Birigwa says the delegate's conference which is intended to resolve the ongoing wrangles in the party will take place as scheduled on the 19th of this month at his Natures Green Beach Busabala on the shores of Lake Victoria.