Birigwa responds to police blocking planned conference

FDC chairman Wasswa Birigwa has told NTV that he is yet to receive official communication from police stopping his planned extraordinary national delegates conference scheduled to take place next Tuesday. In a letter dated 12th September, the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola told Birigwa that Police would not provide security during his event as he had requested. But Birigwa says he has only learned about this development through social media and is waiting for police to officially engage him on the matter.