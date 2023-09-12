Besigye wants Amuriat to answer for defying party chairperson

Forum for Democratic Change founder President Dr. Kizza Besigye has tasked party delegates to put their party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat to task on where he got the powers to defy the party chairperson on the 19th September delegates conference. Besigye was speaking to party members in Masaka city to enlighten them on the differences in the party. FDC has been split over allegations that its President Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi took money from questionable sources to fund the 2021 presidential campaign.