Besigye speaks out on FDC funding report

Dr Kizza Besigye, the Founding President of the Opposition Party Forum for Democratic Change has trashed a report on the controversial money that was allegedly sourced from suspicious sources by party leaders during the 2021 elections. During a press conference at his Katonga Road office, Besigye re-echoed his stand that party secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi lied about the purpose of the 300 million shillings which he-Dr Besige- kept at his residence, before dishing it out without accountability. Besigye says his beloved political party is under captivity.