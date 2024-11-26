Besigye's arrest sparks controversy

The Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, has tasked the government to explain the circumstances surrounding the arrest of former presidential candidate, Kizza Besigye, in Kenya and his subsequent arraignment before the Court Martial in Uganda.

Ssenyonyi's remarks came during a plenary sitting, where he expressed concern over the government's modus operandi in handling cases involving Ugandan citizens traveling abroad. He cited instances where Ugandans, including Besigye, were picked up by security operatives in Kenya and brought back to Uganda to face charges.

The Leader of the Opposition questioned the legality of Besigye's arrest, particularly about the charges of possession of an illegal gun. He wondered why Uganda should be concerned with Besigye's actions in Kenya, emphasizing that jurisdiction-wise, it should be Kenya's responsibility to handle the matter.

Besigye's family has denied the charges, stating that he has not owned a gun in 20 years. Ssenyonyi's concerns highlight the need for clarity on the government's actions and the application of the law in such cases.

The incident has raised questions about the government's handling of cases involving Ugandan citizens abroad and the need for transparency and accountability in such matters.