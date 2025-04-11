Besigye fails to secure bail after 147 days on remand

After 147 days on remand, Dr. Kizza Besigye, a veteran opposition politician in Uganda, has failed to secure bail. Besigye and his political aide, Obed Lutale, were arrested in Kenya last year and charged with treason and misprision of treason. Justice Comfort Kania, in a ruling read by Salam Ngoobi, stated that although Besigye and Lutale had satisfied other bail conditions—including having fixed places of abode and substantial sureties—the balance of convenience lies with national security and public safety. The court further ruled that the two men are too influential and could interfere with the ongoing police investigations.