Besigye calls for prayers to end political and economic injustice in Uganda

The founding president of the Forum for Democratic Change, Dr. Kiiza Besigye, has urged Ugandans to pray for an end to political and economic injustice in the country. Speaking to journalists shortly after Christmas prayers at Nyamitanga Cathedral in Mbarara City, Dr. Besigye emphasized that as Ugandans pursue various peaceful avenues to bring about a change in leadership, they should also seek divine intervention through prayer. Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS and Dr. Besigye’s wife, expressed concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.