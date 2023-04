Besigye calls for action against corruption

The chairman of People's Front for Transition Front Dr. Kizza Besigye has said they are talking to opposition parties for a fresh campaign against what he calls 'a crisis' in the country. Dr. Besigye referred to incidents of corruption, non-payment of health workers and the poor state of infrastructure as a disservice to the people of Uganda by the government. He spoke to journalists at the offices of the pressure group in Kampala.