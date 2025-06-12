Besigye and Lutale petition Judicial Service Commission over Nakawa Court Magistrate's conduct

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide Hajji Obeid Lutale have formally petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), accusing Nakawa Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege of judicial incompetence, malpractice, and abuse of judicial oath.

The petition comes as the duo seeks to have Magistrate Nantege recuse herself from hearing an application in which the state is attempting to confiscate their mobile phones and extract data for use in their ongoing trial. Besigye and Lutale, who are facing treason charges — a crime punishable by death — argue that Nantege is not fit to preside over such a significant matter.

Through their lawyer, Elias Lukwago, Besigye and Lutale contend that the magistrate has already shown bias in handling their case. They cite her refusal to acknowledge that the two had served the mandatory 180 days on remand, making them eligible for bail. The duo also accuses Nantege of failing to forward their case file to the High Court for the bail process to proceed, as required by law.

In their complaint, Besigye and Lutale highlight several instances of judicial incompetence, including Nantege's decision to commit them to the High Court without legal representation. They also allege that she has mishandled court proceedings, allowing physical altercations and verbal disruptions to mar the court's decorum.

Besigye and Lutale are now urging the Judicial Service Commission to investigate Nantege's conduct, take appropriate disciplinary action, and provide clearer guidelines for judicial officers regarding post-committal procedures.

Magistrate Nantege has announced that she will make a ruling on whether to step down from the case on June 26, as Besigye and Lutale are returned to Luzira Prison while awaiting their next court appearance at the High Court on charges of attempting to overthrow the Ugandan government.