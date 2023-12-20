Beer brewers challenge alcoholic drinks control bill

Beer brewers have urged a joint parliamentary committee on health and trade to recommend dropping the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, 2023, presented by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi. They argue that the proposed law should focus on regulating illicit alcohol, which constitutes 65 percent of consumption and poses significant health risks. The brewers contend that implementing the law in its current form would drive traders out of business, deprive farmers of livelihoods, and reduce tax revenue for the economy, currently generating about 1 trillion shillings. The Bill suggests restricting the sale of alcoholic beverages to 5:00 to 10:00 PM on working days, a provision deemed impractical by the beer companies.